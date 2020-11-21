Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Straka hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Straka to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Straka hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Straka to even for the round.