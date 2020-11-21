In his third round at the RSM Classic, Sebastian Cappelen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Cappelen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Cappelen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Cappelen to even-par for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.