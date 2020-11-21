-
Sean O'Hair putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
Sean O'Hair hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. O'Hair finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Sean O'Hair had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, O'Hair's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
