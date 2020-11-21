Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round in 65th at 3 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 15 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings took a drop on his tee. He finished by getting his fourth shot onto the green and two putting for bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Stallings's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stallings got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stallings to 7 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 8 over for the round.