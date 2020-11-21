-
Scott Piercy comes back from a rocky start in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Piercy finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Bronson Burgoon, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Scott Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
