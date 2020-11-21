-
Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Brehm hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
