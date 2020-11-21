-
-
Russell Henley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Henley's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 2 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Henley hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Henley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.