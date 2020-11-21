In his third round at the RSM Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 15 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Bronson Burgoon, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 11th, Rory Sabbatini's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sabbatini's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.