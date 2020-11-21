-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Roger Sloan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 34th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sloan reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
Sloan missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
