Robert Streb putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Robert Streb hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Robert Streb's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Streb had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
