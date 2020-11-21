Rob Oppenheim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

Oppenheim tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

Oppenheim his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Oppenheim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.