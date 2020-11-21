In his third round at the RSM Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 15 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.

Cabrera Bello tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello hit his third shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cabrera Bello had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.