Peter Malnati shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
Round Recaps
Matt Wallace, Camilo Villegas tied for the lead at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas both turned in 6-under 64’s at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course, placing them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Peter Malnati hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Malnati's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to even for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Malnati got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.
