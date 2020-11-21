In his third round at the RSM Classic, Peter Malnati hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Malnati's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Malnati got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.