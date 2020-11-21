Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 8th at 11 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire hit his tee shot 271 yards to the fairway bunker on the 418-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kizzire's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kizzire had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.