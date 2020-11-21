In his third round at the RSM Classic, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Nate Lashley got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nate Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Lashley's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 48 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lashley's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Lashley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.