Matthew NeSmith posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith drains lengthy birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matthew NeSmith makes a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course.
Matthew NeSmith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. NeSmith finished his round tied for 8th at 11 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Matthew NeSmith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
