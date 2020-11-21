-
Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Villegas’ heart-felt comeback, Wallace’s local caddy, Cink’s 600th start
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of The RSM Classic, where Camilo Villegas shares the lead just a few months after his daughter passed away, fellow co-leader Matt Wallace had to enlist a local caddy at Sea Island and Stewart Cink made his 600th PGA TOUR start.
Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Wallace hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Wallace hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Wallace's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Wallace's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
Wallace tee shot went 178 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to even for the round.
