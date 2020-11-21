Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Wallace hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Wallace hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wallace's 100 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Wallace's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace tee shot went 178 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to even for the round.