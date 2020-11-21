In his third round at the RSM Classic, Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Bronson Burgoon, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Kuchar hit his 81 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kuchar's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.