-
-
Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Matt Jones hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Jones got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Jones's 85 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Jones chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.
After a 241 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Jones chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.