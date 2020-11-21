-
Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Lucas Glover’s tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Lucas Glover lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 10th hole of the Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Glover's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Glover's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Glover hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
