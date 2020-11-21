Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Glover's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Glover's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Glover hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Glover hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.