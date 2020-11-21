-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyle Stanley knocks down birdie putt on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kyle Stanley makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Kyle Stanley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Stanley chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Stanley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Stanley missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 2 under for the round.
