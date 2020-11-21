-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Streelman lands his 174-yard tee shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to even-par for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Streelman's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
Streelman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
