  • Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Streelman lands his 174-yard tee shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Streelman lands his 174-yard tee shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.