Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Kevin Kisner in the third round at the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kisner finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; and Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Kevin Kisner's 171 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Kisner chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
