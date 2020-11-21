-
Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Chappell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Bronson Burgoon, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 11th, Chappell's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
Chappell's tee shot went 265 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 120 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Chappell's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
