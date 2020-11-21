-
Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
Highlights
Keith Mitchell chips it tight to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keith Mitchell nearly chips in from just short of the green, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole of the Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
