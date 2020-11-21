-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley sinks amazing 35-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keegan Bradley makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
Bradley tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Bradley hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
Bradley hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
