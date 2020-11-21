-
-
Josh Teater putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
Josh Teater hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Teater finished his round tied for 61st at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Josh Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Josh Teater to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Teater's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 19 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Teater chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Teater had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.