John Huh shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 10th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 15 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 14 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Huh chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 4 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Huh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Huh hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.
