Joel Dahmen putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen rolls in 18-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Joel Dahmen makes an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Joel Dahmen hit his 235 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Dahmen's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
