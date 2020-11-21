Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Joaquin Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Niemann's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Niemann to even for the round.