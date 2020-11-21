-
Strong putting brings Joaquin Niemann an even-par round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Robert Streb takes two-stroke lead into the weekend at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb carded a 9-under 63 at the Plantation Course, getting him to 14-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend.
Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Joaquin Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Niemann's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Niemann had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
