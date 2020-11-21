  • Strong putting brings Joaquin Niemann an even-par round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb carded a 9-under 63 at the Plantation Course, getting him to 14-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend.
    Round Recaps

    Robert Streb takes two-stroke lead into the weekend at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb carded a 9-under 63 at the Plantation Course, getting him to 14-under for the tournament, two strokes clear of the field heading into the weekend.