Jim Herman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 21, 2020
Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 19th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Herman had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Herman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Herman's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
