-
-
Jason Day putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Day 6-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Day makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Bronson Burgoon, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Jason Day chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Day's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Day's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Day had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.