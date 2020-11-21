In his third round at the RSM Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Spaun had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Spaun's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Spaun's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Spaun chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.