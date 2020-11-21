-
Ian Poulter putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Ian Poulter lands his 169-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Ian Poulter hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poulter finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ian Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Ian Poulter at 2 under for the round.
