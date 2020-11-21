  • Ian Poulter putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Ian Poulter lands his 169-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Ian Poulter lands his 169-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.