In his third round at the RSM Classic, Henrik Stenson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Bronson Burgoon, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Stenson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stenson at 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stenson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 3 over for the round.

Stenson's tee shot went 264 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 99 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 74 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Stenson to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stenson's 211 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 3 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stenson hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stenson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.