Harris English shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Harris English’s Round 2 highlights from The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harris English carded a 6-under 66 at the Plantation Course, getting him to 10-under for the tournament, four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
Harris English hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 19th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, English suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 13th, English's tee shot went 287 yards to the native area, his second shot went 78 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved English to 2 over for the round.
