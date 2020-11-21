Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Bronson Burgoon, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, McDowell had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, McDowell's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McDowell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.