In his third round at the RSM Classic, Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round in 4th at 13 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; and Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Grillo hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Grillo's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Grillo's tee shot went 242 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Grillo hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.