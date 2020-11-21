Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ghim finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Doug Ghim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ghim hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ghim's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.