Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Conners had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Conners's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Conners had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Conners chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.