Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kirk's tee shot went 212 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Kirk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kirk's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.