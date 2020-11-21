In his third round at the RSM Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Chesson Hadley hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hadley's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 4 under for the round.