Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoffman had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman hit his tee shot 312 yards to the native area on the 470-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoffman's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.