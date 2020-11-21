-
Charles Howell III shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 21, 2020
Highlights
Charles Howell III's tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Charles Howell III lands his 154-yard approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course.
Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
Howell III tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
