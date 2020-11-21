  • Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Camilo Villegas makes birdie for share of the lead on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Camilo Villegas makes birdie for share of the lead at The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Camilo Villegas makes birdie for share of the lead on the par-4 8th hole.