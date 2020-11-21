-
-
Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
-
Highlights
Camilo Villegas makes birdie for share of the lead at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Camilo Villegas makes birdie for share of the lead on the par-4 8th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 5th at 12 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.
Villegas got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Villegas's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Villegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Villegas had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 under for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.