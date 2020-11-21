-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Tringale's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Tringale's 173 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Tringale chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
