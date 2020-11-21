In his third round at the RSM Classic, Bronson Burgoon hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Burgoon finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Zach Johnson; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.

Bronson Burgoon tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bronson Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Burgoon's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Burgoon stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Burgoon's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Burgoon had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Burgoon's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.