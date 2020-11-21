  • Bronson Burgoon rebounds from poor front in third round of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Bronson Burgoon makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Bronson Burgoon lengthy birdie putt on No. 16 at The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Bronson Burgoon makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.