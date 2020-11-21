Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Stuard hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stuard's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 3 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

Stuard tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.