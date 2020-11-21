Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 24th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Bronson Burgoon, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 248 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Todd hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.