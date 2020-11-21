-
-
Branden Grace shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Grace had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Grace's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.